St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin warns players of threat of former team-mate Lawrence Shankland ahead of Dundee United clash

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has warned his players of the threat of former team-mate Lawrence Shankland at Tannadice tomorrow.

The Buddies are looking to turn things around after three straight defeats when they travel to Dundee United.

United could welcome back Shankland into their starting ranks for the first time since the opening day of the season after the Scotland striker recovered from an ankle injury.

And former Saints skipper Goodwin knows the frontman well after he helped the Buddies stave off relegation from the Championship back in 2016 and fears he could prove just as key to Micky Mellon’s team this weekend.

“He’s a top player and I’m sure United as a whole will be desperate to get him back on the park,” said the St Mirren manager.

“He’s a great boy, Lawrence. An ex-team-mate of mine at the club here and he’s gone on to great things.

“Everybody knew the technical attributes that he had. He always had nice feet and an eye for goal.

“His goals probably single-handedly kept us up the year he was here on loan from Aberdeen if I’m being honest.

“But there was always question marks over his physical fitness.

“But the older and more mature he’s got, he’s educated himself on the front.

“He’s done a personal training course and had got himself fit, which everybody can see the benefits of.

“He’s got an incredible scoring record in the Championship and now wants to prove he can do that in the Premiership.

“Hopefully, that’s not against us.”