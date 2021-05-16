Dundee United ‘horrified’ by Jamie Robson red card against St Mirren says boss Micky Mellon

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon says they were “horrified” at the decision to send Jamie Robson off at St Mirren yesterday.

Referee Euan Anderson gave the 23-year-old his marching orders after a heavy tackle on Buddies winger Kyle McAllister in the second half of their 0-0 Premiership draw in Paisley.

Robson was having a good game down the left flank for United until he was shown a straight red for his challenge on McAllister.

Mellon defended his men and praised the way they performed after going down to ten men in the season’s curtain-closer.

“I would never want my players to hurt anybody intentionally, I would never want them to be reckless and that tackle was none of them,” he said.

“The only thing he could be guilty of was a really poor first touch and then he’s made a good honest challenge.

“Nobody here can tell me that wasn’t an honest challenge for the ball and he’s maybe mistimed it.

“The boy’s got back up and we’ve all got on with it, let the teams play 11 v 11 and fight for seventh place.

“It changed the course of the game but my boys went again after going down to 10 men.

“They were horrified by the decision but they got on with it, kept fighting and should have scored two or three goals, there’s no doubt about that.

“We tried to walk it into the net and just weren’t able to do it.”

Mellon continued: “They kept fighting and battling like they have done for us all season when things haven’t gone our way.

“Their honestly has been fantastic all the time and that’s a great quality to have, I was just praying they got that wee break they deserved to win an important game for us.”

Red card aside Robson dealt with Connolly well

Besides his sending off, Mellon was pleased with Robson’s display as the Terrors battled to a point that ensured they finished the campaign in ninth spot.

He had a tough assignment in flying Irish winger Dylan Connolly but coped with his frightening pace well afternoon.

Giving his assessment of the defender’s performance, Mellon added: “Brilliant, I’m encouraging him all the time to go and take one v ones on.

“I’m wanting him to go and get in there, try to take the ball.

“I don’t like defending when players stand off people. I want him to get tight when defending them.

83' – STM 0-0 UTD A little over five minutes plus injury time remain. United down to 10 men after Jamie Robson's red card. #STMUTD | #BeInThatNumber pic.twitter.com/4EI3kHM623 — St Mirren FC (@saintmirrenfc) May 16, 2021

“At least make them beat you. He did that all day.

“He ground the guy into the deck, it was a proper honest battle.

“Connolly had a good game as well. He was going up and down that wing like a National champion.

“It was a proper battle. The two of them wore out the pitch – the boy had to go off with a bit of exhaustion I think!

“Jamie was terrific all day and I’m gutted for him because he played so well and a moment like that shouldn’t decide how he leaves the game.”