Dundee United aiming to put St Mirren result right against Hibs today says hitman Nicky Clark

Dundee United striker Nicky Clark says how they react to Wednesday’s 5-1 defeat to St Mirren will tell them a lot about the mentality of the group.

The visit of Hibs to Tannadice today provides United with the chance to put the Premiership hammering at the hands of the Buddies behind them.

Tangerines top scorer Clark says, after clear-the-air talks between the players, they are raring to go and ready to right the wrongs of midweek in their quest to remain in the top six.

“We’ll probably find out a wee bit about ourselves as individuals and as team-mates,” the 29-year-old said.

“There’s not much we can take out of it because the result shows how bad it was and we know that.

“The only thing we can do is look forward and react to it and try to put the things that went wrong right.

“The best thing about it is that we’ve got a game straight away.

“It would show what we’re all about (by bouncing back). We need to go and prove now that we were really disappointed by the other night.

“I know from talking to the boys that we need to prove that was a one off and make sure we need to do that today.”

Run of results can have United looking up instead of down

The Terrors lie only two points ahead of St Mirren in sixth spot, with the Paisley men also having three games in hand.

Hitman Clark knows they’ll have a fight on their hands to stay in the top half of the table and insists the tight nature of the league means a good run of form could see the Tangerines pull away.

“It’s really tight now. St Mirren are two points behind us with a couple games in hand,” he added.

“If you look at Livingston, their run in the league started when they played us at home and beat us. They haven’t lost a game since and they’re sitting fifth.

“It just shows you that if you’re on a good run you can pull away from teams.

“Outwith the Old Firm, everybody is trying to beat everybody so if you can get a good run at it and get a few good results then it will definitely help you and make you look up the way rather than backwards.”