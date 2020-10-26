Dundee United captain Mark Reynolds insists chances and goals will come after Tangerines record second stalemate on the trot

Dundee United skipper Mark Reynolds admits they’re frustrated by their lack of finishing flourishes but that the Tangerines are still a work in progress.

United played out a stalemate for the second week in a row, following up their goalless draw against Aberdeen with another at St Johnstone on Saturday.

Of what attacking football was played, the Perth side had the lion’s share and always looked the most likely to break the deadlock at McDiarmid Park.

The Terrors didn’t have a single shot on target in the match but Reynolds believes, with firepower like Lawrence Shankland, Marc McNulty and Nicky Clark, chances and goals will come.

“There is going to be frustration at not creating more and not scoring goals but it is about finding the right balance,” he said.

“If you look at our front three, if you give them the right service with balls in the box, they all have goals in them.

“We defend from the front and everybody is responsible for the clean sheet.

“There are going to be days when we don’t get anything to them and nothing drops for them.

“We will keep working on getting the ball forward to them and creating opportunities to score.”

Despite their problems in the final third, captain Reynolds has been pleased with the recent performances of his colleagues at the back.

The defender says goalkeeper Benji Siegrist gives the side confidence after another terrific performance, notably denying Murray Davidson the winner at the end with a stunning save.

The 33-year-old added: “That’s what Benji has done since I’ve been here.

“He is a huge guy, a huge presence as well and he’s got that in him now.

“Maybe in the first couple of months there were a lot of people questioning whether he had big saves in him.

“But since I have been here he has been huge for us.

“He was quiet on Saturday but pulled off two big saves to give us the clean sheet.

“Benji has been getting headlines in recent games, especially against Aberdeen.

“We are lucky to have such a good goalkeeper that we can rely on when the pressure is mounting.

“I have been lucky enough to play with some very good goalies and Benji is right up there.

“When you have a guy of that size and physicality, and you know he is brave, it gives you confidence that if teams do break through they still have Benji to beat.”

He continued: “We knew it was going to be tough.

“In earlier games we were giving away easy goals. We have worked on trying to be more resolute and solid.

“We have shown that in the last couple of games but it’s a process and we are still a team in transition getting used to working under a new manager and finding our feet.

“Now we have that platform to build on we are still working on getting forward, getting chances and getting goals.

“We are still very much a work in progress.

“So to come away with a clean sheet and a point is a good day’s work for us.”