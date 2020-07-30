Former Dundee United and St Johnstone star Danny Swanson has signed for East Fife.

The 33-year-old – who left McDiarmid Park on a free transfer earlier this year – will play for the League One side in 2020/21 after signing a two-year deal.

Fifers boss Darren Young is thrilled to have captured the 2010 Scottish Cup winner.

He said: “Danny signing is a massive coup for the club. We have been talking for the a few weeks now amidst interest from full time and other part time clubs but having spoken to some of our current players he was keen to come to Bayview.

“Danny is a Premiership quality winger and bring even more experience and creativity to our team.”

In May, Swanson revealed his old Saints team-mate Steven MacLean was his role model as he looks to extend his career into his late 30s.

He said: “Macca is so quick upstairs and still one of the fittest guys I’ve ever seen. He’s an example for anyone to follow.

“I have concentrated more on my diet over the last couple of years and that has helped me.

“My game is more about trickery and seeing a pass than speed.”

