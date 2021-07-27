Dundee United, St Johnstone and Dundee stars valued as SPFL slap £12 million fantasy football price-tag on Lawrence Shankland

Build a top-notch squad; desperately rack your brain for witty wordplay in search of a team name; forget all about it two months into the campaign — Fantasy Football season has started.

Unsurprisingly, Alfredo Morelos and Odsonne Edouard — a cast-iron guarantee of goals if they both remain at Rangers and Celtic this season — are the priciest players in the SPFL’s official game, which boasts around 60,000 users.

The attacking duo and Gers skipper James Tavernier will set players back £16m, while Ibrox pair Kemar Roofe, Allan McGregor and Hoops winger James Forrest come in at £15m apiece.

While not quite in the same lofty bracket as the Glasgow giants, Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone have plenty of top-rated stars, from a Cup-double winning captain to a former Scotland skipper.

Lawrence Shankland, who is set to occupy a more central role in United’s attack under Tam Courts this term, has a £12m price-tag slapped on his back, the same as in-demand goalkeeper Benji Siegrist.

Saints legends Jason Kerr and Zander Clark are just behind the Tannadice duo at £11m, with the likes of Charlie Adam (Dundee), Shaun Rooney (St Johnstone) and Charlie Mulgrew (Dundee United) at £10m.

Cillian Sheridan (£9.5m) and Jason Cummings (£9m) are available for those who reckons the Dee goal-getters will be prolific this term.

Bargain hunters

A plethora of St Johnstone stars are valued at £9m, including Stevie May, Chris Kane, Ali McCann, Liam Gordon, David Wotherspoon and Jamie McCart, as do Nicky Clark and Ryan Edwards at United.

For those seeking a bargain, Logan Chalmers (£5m) is set to be a key man for Dundee United this term, Luke McCowan (£6.5m) is already emerging as a fans’ favourite at Dundee and, should he be given a Saints reprieve, striker Callum Hendry is just £7m.