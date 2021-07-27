Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Dundee United

Dundee United, St Johnstone and Dundee stars valued as SPFL slap £12 million fantasy football price-tag on Lawrence Shankland

By Alan Temple
July 27, 2021, 12:30 pm Updated: July 27, 2021, 12:34 pm
Top-rated stars
Build a top-notch squad; desperately rack your brain for witty wordplay in search of a team name; forget all about it two months into the campaign — Fantasy Football season has started.

Unsurprisingly, Alfredo Morelos and Odsonne Edouard — a cast-iron guarantee of goals if they both remain at Rangers and Celtic this season — are the priciest players in the SPFL’s official game, which boasts around 60,000 users.

The attacking duo and Gers skipper James Tavernier will set players back £16m, while Ibrox pair Kemar Roofe, Allan McGregor and Hoops winger James Forrest come in at £15m apiece.

While not quite in the same lofty bracket as the Glasgow giants, Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone have plenty of top-rated stars, from a Cup-double winning captain to a former Scotland skipper.

Lawrence Shankland, who is set to occupy a more central role in United’s attack under Tam Courts this term, has a £12m price-tag slapped on his back, the same as in-demand goalkeeper Benji Siegrist.

New arrival: Sheridan

Saints legends Jason Kerr and Zander Clark are just behind the Tannadice duo at £11m, with the likes of Charlie Adam (Dundee), Shaun Rooney (St Johnstone) and Charlie Mulgrew (Dundee United) at £10m.

Cillian Sheridan (£9.5m) and Jason Cummings (£9m) are available for those who reckons the Dee goal-getters will be prolific this term.

Bargain hunters

A plethora of St Johnstone stars are valued at £9m, including Stevie May, Chris Kane, Ali McCann, Liam Gordon, David Wotherspoon and Jamie McCart, as do Nicky Clark and Ryan Edwards at United.

For those seeking a bargain, Logan Chalmers (£5m) is set to be a key man for Dundee United this term, Luke McCowan (£6.5m) is already emerging as a fans’ favourite at Dundee and, should he be given a Saints reprieve, striker Callum Hendry is just £7m.

