Dundee United squander chance to take second

Dundee United spurned a golden opportunity to leapfrog Falkirk into second place in the Championship, as a dogged Dumbarton side snatched a point at Tannadice, though they could have taken all three.

The 5,107 in attendance were treated to quite the spectacle, but frustration was the best synonym for the game, as United squandered multiple chances and struggled to make the most of their brief patches of dominance.

United got off to an electrifying start – Simon Murray could well have had a hat-trick within the opening five minutes.The restless frontman caused Dumbarton all sorts of problems in the box, but spurned three excellent chances to put United ahead.

The first came after just 40 seconds, when a long ball clipped the heel of a falling Thomas Mikkelsen, landing neatly at Murray’s feet before being duly dispatched into row Z.

And no sooner had Dumbarton got their breath back when a fizzed ball in from Spittal evaded Murray’s outstrecthed foot.

There was some neat stuff on show in the opening stages, United linking well in the middle of the park and down the wings, and the visitors found themselves pinned back in their own half.

Former Dee Christian Nade may have frightened the Arabs on the 14-minute mark when a dragged left foot shot edged just past the post.

United looked far more up for the game and got their reward in the 22nd minute when Spittal’s corner was whipped dangerously close to Alan Martin’s near post and, conveniently enough, Tony Andreu’s head. The Frenchman’s bullet effort marks 10 for the campaign, and eased any lingering nerves in the stands.

Wato Kuate looked to have taken his chance with both hands, putting on a fine display in the first half as he attempted to dictate the game with his touch and composure shining through.

Murray’s frustration in front of goal didn’t let up when, with 33 minutes on the clock, Andreu’s delighful lofted cross was begging to be turned in but keeper Alan Martin had other ideas, pulling off a stunning save.

That proved costly when Dumbarton hit back just a minute later – Andy Stirling’s corner knocked to the edge of the area, lofted back in and eventually turned in by former United man Robert Thomson.

Blair Spittal may have been a lucky lad in walking away with a yellow card in the 38th minute. United’s No 7 lunged into a tackle, and was probably spared a red as he decided to pull out and keep the studs out of sight at the last minute.

Dumbarton nearly stunned the hosts shortly after with a quick free kick playing through Lewis Vaughan who couldn’t convert.

After the restart there was still the sense that United weren’t quite sure how to respond to being level.

Coll Donaldson saw yellow in the 49th minute for what could be desribed as a ‘clothesline’ of sorts on Lewis Vaughan. It certainly didn’t appear intentional, but the referee was quick to pull the book out.

It’s worth noting that either of the sides may have had some sharp words for the groundsman. Despite United’s pitch looking relatively healthy, there were plenty laughs (many of them nervous) for the crowd watching slip, after slip, after slip.

The pain for Simon Murray continued in the second period. The forward was lively and did well to break into the Dumbarton box in the 52nd minute before letting off a half-shot-half-pass which brushed outside of the post.

If Kuate could translate his calmness on the ball into the accuracy of his strikes he’d have been a hero on the day. Unfortunately, he tested out the roof quality of the West Stand with a skied curler in the 61st minute.

Dumbarton looked like they hadn’t turned up in the first half, but they stunned Tannadice in the 65th minute when a neat pass from Sam Stanton played through Raith loanee Lewis Vaughan who delivered the deftest of touches to dink a stranded Cammy Bell.

If the Tangerines hadn’t responded well to the leveller, Dumbarton taking the lead certainly didn’t do much in the way of enthusiasm. The game opened up, as often happens when legs begin to tire, and United struggled.

Simon Murray might be in need of a big cup of tea when he gets home tonight – chance No 6 nestled into the arms of Martin and left the striker shaking his head.

Youngster Ali Coote replaced the confident Wato Kuate in the 73rd minute, as McKinnon bid to liven up the midfield through a more mobile option.

Dumbarton responded with a change of their own in the 76th minute, goalscorer Lewis Vaughan replaced by Mark Docherty as the Sons looked to shut up shop.

As United should have been chasing an equaliser, it was Cammy Bell who had to work the hardest, stopping a Christian Nade cross and an Andy Stirling drilled effort to give his side a chance.

And they’ll thank the stopper for doing just that, as in the 79th minute Thomas Mikkelsen turned in a ball spilled by Martin to make it all square once more.

Despite Mikkelsen allieviating the tension, strike parntner Simon Murray was given the clearest indication that it wasn’t his day, this time sending an effort high and wide on the volley from the edge of the area.

United livened up as the game drew to a close, and came agonisingly close to the winner as three minutes of added time were flashed, Thomas Mikkelsen’s header riding the top of the net.

A point means United and Falkirk are as they were before the days action, and the much coveted second spot will be decided on the final day, when the Tangerines take on Morton, and the Bairns play Dumbarton.

The result gives Dumbarton every chance of staying in the division with a game to play, the real story being Raith loan star Lewis Vaughan keeping the Sons up when his parent club run a real risk of dropping out.