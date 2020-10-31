Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar wants sustainable cost-cutting plan

Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar hopes to come up with a sustainable pay-cut plan that will be accepted by players and staff.

Asghar, speaking to BBC Sportsound before the Tangerines’ home game against Ross County at Tannadice, said the aim was to “rectify it as soon as possible.”

He added: “We as a club had set a strategy on a month-to-month basis on how we were looking at the finances.

“It culminated in how the government responded to furlough, which we utilised quite radically.

“We’re trying to come up with a plan that’s going to create sustainability, keep people in jobs.”

Responding to reports that deferrals and cuts would not affect recent signings, Asghar said: “Whatever got leaked in the paper was an untruth in my opinion. No decision has been made.”