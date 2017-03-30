Dundee United are set to be without skipper Sean Dillon for the rest of the season.

The 33-year-old damaged ankle ligaments in the Championship defeat at St Mirren a fortnight ago.

That injury meant his participation in his testimonial against Hearts last week was limited to taking kick-off before he hobbled off.

And now manager Ray McKinnon has admitted he doesn’t expect to see the club captain back in action again this term.

“I think we are looking at four to six weeks before Sean is able to get back training,” said Ray.

“After that he’ll need to do a bit of work to get his fitness back, so his season is probably over.

“It’s a blow because each time Sean’s played he’s done well and, with the games coming thick and fast, the injuries we have means we’re a bit stretched.

“Scott Fraser definitely won’t be back until next season but at least it looks like Blair Spittal will get half-an-hour for the Development team in the next week.”

The bad news on Dillon did not dampen the manager’s delight over a gutsy performance that saw his team take three points from Ayr United at Tannadice on Tuesday night.

The 2-1 success moves United back to just a point behind second place in the Championship promotion race.

Ray did not pretend it was a classic performance but praised his players for making sure there was no hangover from Saturday’s Challenge Cup Final success.

“They did well and controlled most of the game,” he said.

“It was big for us to make sure we won. Having taken the lead, once again we lost a goal that was self inflicted but also once again the response to that was good.

“It was a tough game because Ayr are fighting for their lives but we deserved our victory.”

United, meanwhile, have confirmed that from this weekend coach Darren Taylor will take up a new post as Head of Football Operations at Tannadice.

It’s a role the manager has been keen to see introduced and he sees the man he’s worked with since their days at Lochee United as ideal for the job.

Darren will officially move jobs at the weekend and will have responsibility for player recruitment at the club.