Dundee United skipper Reynolds says team have to bounce back after Ayr defeat

Dundee United skipper Mark Reynolds has issued a warning to his team-mates that they can’t get too down after Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Ayr United.

United were poor in defeat at Somerset Park as a Daniel Harvie strike and Alan Forrest penalty spoiled their perfect start to the Championship season and brought the Honest Men level with the league-leading Terrors.

Failing to stretch their advantage at the top of the table was a blow only compounded further by wins for challengers Inverness and Dundee.

The Tangerines were feeling a little sorry for themselves at full-time in Ayr but Reynolds insists those are emotions they must temper as they aim to get back on track against Arbroath at Tannadice this weekend.

“It was just one of those days but we’re absolutely gutted and I’m sure the fans are, too,” the 32-year-old said.

“We’ve worked hard to get them back on side, we’ve won four games on the bounce in the league. That was good momentum but it’s also a reminder that it can so easily just be dashed.

“We just need to keep going the course. We’ve always spoken about one game at a time and I think that works both ways – you don’t get too high when it’s going well and you don’t get too low when it’s going against you.

“We’ve looked at it early this week and seen why we weren’t as good as we should have been.

“As we have done with everything, we’ve looked at all the details to see what we can do better and to stop that happening again.

“We’ll be looking for a reaction on Saturday.”

United host the Red Lichties just a fortnight after Dick Campbell’s side dumped them out of the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup on penalties.

Although United fielded a makeshift team that day, defender Reynolds is wary of the quality Arbroath possess and has warned they must be on their game to see them off this time.

“Arbroath are a good side, they’re going well and picking up results,” he added.

“We saw that first hand in the cup – we still put out a decent enough team and we’ll need to be on our game.

“If we turn up and play the way we did on Saturday, we’ll be in trouble. We’ll go away, look at the tapes from the cup game and see what we need to do to beat them.

“We’ll re-group and go again. We said at the start, even after winning the first four games on the spin, it’s a long season and it’s a hard league.

“People will drop points when you don’t expect it and there’ll be twists and turns. All we can do is focus on ourselves and we’ll focus on the Arbroath game on Saturday. That’s as far as we’ll look.”

Former Aberdeen man Reynolds lined up alongside his third central-defensive partner of the league season last weekend as Troy Brown made his debut.

And Reynolds admits he is hoping to find a settled relationship with Brown or Calum Butcher while Mark Connolly remains out injured.

“You can see there’s a quality player there but, as with anyone that comes in, it’s going to take a bit of time to get used to the way we play and what the manager wants us to do.

“I’m sure he’ll get there, he’s settled in well and the more game time he gets the better he will become.

“It’s been difficult but, when Butch has come in, we’ve done well. Obviously Troy’s in there now and it’s about trying to get a relationship as quick as we can.”