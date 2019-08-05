Monday, August 5th 2019 Show Links
Sport / Dundee United

Dundee United skipper Mark Reynolds says opening game win ‘a warning message’ to rivals

by Tom Duthie
August 5, 2019, 7:30 pm
Mark Reynolds.
Dundee United captain Mark Reynolds says his side have delivered a warning message to their Championship rivals with their drubbing of Inverness.

The Tannadice outfit smashed the Highlanders 4-1 on the opening day of the campaign and Reynolds has declared his men are fully focused on making a title push.

He said: “We spoke before the game about the fact that if we want to do well in this league then we need to focus on our own performances.

“We wanted to get three points and a good start and send out a message and I think we’ve done that.

“We’re going to have setbacks this year and teams will score goals against, as was the case when Inverness made it 1-1.

“But it’s all about the reaction and we knew if we kept on the front foot we’d get the goals.”

