Dundee United sign former Exeter City defender Troy Brown

Dundee United have signed defender Troy Brown on a six-month contract.

The former Exeter City defender also played for Ipswich Town, Rotherham United, Aldershot Town and Cheltenham Town.

The 28-year-old’s contract will be extended if he proves his worth.

He said: “I am excited to get started here at United.

“This is a great opportunity for me, and I want to help Dundee United in its aim to get promoted this season”.

Manager Robbie Neilson said: “Troy will add strength, height and physical presence to our defence and I am delighted to have him signed.”