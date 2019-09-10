Dundee United sign former Exeter City defender Troy Brown

Dundee United have signed defender Troy Brown on a six-month contract.
The former Exeter City defender also played for Ipswich Town, Rotherham United, Aldershot Town and Cheltenham Town.
The 28-year-old’s contract will be extended if he proves his worth.
He said: “I am excited to get started here at United.
✍ | Defender Troy Brown signs six-month deal with United https://t.co/M3irct9VAp #Tangerine50 🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/Q07PwmOF8v
— Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) September 9, 2019
“This is a great opportunity for me, and I want to help Dundee United in its aim to get promoted this season”.
Manager Robbie Neilson said: “Troy will add strength, height and physical presence to our defence and I am delighted to have him signed.”