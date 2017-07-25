Dundee United are expected to announce the signing of former Motherwell and Celtic star Scott McDonald.

The 33-year-old Aussie is undergoing a medical and, all going well, is expected to go straight into the squad for Sunday’s Dundee derby.

McDonald turned down a contract at Fir Park at the end of the season in the hope of heading back to his homeland.

However, the former Australian international’s plans fell through and United pounced to land the experienced striker.

Last season McDonald found the net eleven times in 40 appearances for the Lanarkshire outfit.

