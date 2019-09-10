Dundee United sign English central defender to cover for injured Mark Connolly

With regular stopper Mark Connolly facing a prolonged spell on the sidelines through injury, Dundee United have added to their defensive options by signing experienced Englishman Troy Brown.

Connolly missed the recent win at Dunfermline with a hamstring problem and limped off after just 25 minutes when he returned for the 6-2 derby win over Dundee.

Manager Robbie Neilson has confirmed a scan has revealed the muscle is torn and, while the Tangerines were hopeful the 27-year-old Irishman’s absence would be measured in weeks, it’s now likely to be two or three months before he is back in first-team action.

“Originally, when he did it he was walking about and everything was alright, but he got scanned and it looked worse,” said Robbie.

With Frederic Frans and Rachid Bouhenna being allowed to leave over the summer, that’s left a shortage of experienced cover for the central defensive areas. Calum Butcher stepped into the void against the Pars and Dark Blues but Robbie sees him as a major influence in midfield, hence the move for Brown.

The 28-year-old has been signed up on a six-month contract, a deal that will be extended if he proves his worth.

The former Exeter City defender was available because of the demise of English League One outfit Bury.

He’d agreed a deal with them but that had to be ripped up after they lost their league status last month because of an ongoing financial crisis.

Now United have handed him a lifeline and the gaffer was happy to do so.

“Troy will add strength, height and physical presence to our defence and I am delighted to have him signed,” said Robbie.

Although English-born, Brown is a former Welsh U/21 international and he is just as pleased to be back in football.

“I am excited to get started here at United. This is a great opportunity for me and I want to help Dundee United in its aim to get promoted this season,” he said.