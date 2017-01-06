Dundee United look set to give Danish hitman Thomas Mikkelson his debut at Hibs tonight.

The Odense striker has joined up on loan for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old is match ready and could lead the line for the crunch game at Easter Road.

Mikkelson, who, at 6ft 2in, is described as a powerful front man with the physical strength to make him well suited to the Scottish game.

Manager Ray McKinnon said: “He is a strong, aggressive player who is good in the air and I think he will add goals here between now and the end of the season.

“He is fit and, subject to International clearance, will come right into the squad.”

Around 2,500 Arabs are expected to descend on the capital for the 7.45pm kick off.