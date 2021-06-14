Dundee United set to sign former Celtic and Scotland star Charlie Mulgrew on two-year deal

Dundee United are set to seal a deal for former Celtic and Scotland star Charlie Mulgrew.

Courier Sport understands United are close to agreeing terms with the 35-year-old that would see him sign on at Tannadice for two years.

Mulgrew’s remit, as a senior pro, will be to help guide the Tangerines’ young players into the first-team environment.

It is believed the former Aberdeen and Blackburn Rovers man will also have an eye on coaching as he nears the end of a successful playing career.

Mulgrew, who can play practically anywhere in defence and midfield, has 44 caps to his name and won seven major honours in six seasons at Celtic Park.

The ex-Wolves and Wigan man also captained his country and enjoyed a brief spell on loan at United as a 19-year-old in 2006.

He now looks set to return to Tayside and link-up with the Terrors to become new boss Thomas Courts’ first signing.

United have also been credited with an interest in Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly amid reports Ipswich are in for Tangerines No 1 Benjamin Siegrist.

Kelly, who spent last season on loan at Premiership rivals Motherwell, is a former Scotland U/21 international and previously starred for Livingston.