Dundee United set to re-sign Marc McNulty as boss Tam Courts confirms talks ‘progressing pretty strongly’

Dundee United are close to re-signing Marc McNulty as boss Tam Courts confirmed positive talks with the Reading striker.

McNulty, who spent last season on loan at United from the English Championship club, has a year left to run on his deal in Berkshire.

The Tangerines hope the 28-year-old will spend it at Tannadice after talisman Lawrence Shankland’s £1m move to Beerschot.

As revealed by Tele Sport, McNulty has been a on the club’s list of targets since his temporary stay came to a close at the end of last term.

The former Hibs and Livingston forward, who has two Scotland caps, found the back of the net five times for the Terrors last season.

However, he was often fielded out of position by then-boss Micky Mellon. Should they get the deal over the line, though, Courts confirmed his intentions to play McNulty in his favoured No 9 role.

‘He’s proven at this level and I think we’d want him in as a No 9’

“It’s progressing pretty strongly,” the United gaffer said of the McNulty deal.

“Marc has been here before and when I was looking at our attacking play from last season, he was actually involved in so much of it.

“It got to the stage where I started cutting him out of the footage because he’d left and I didn’t want him having a negative impact!

“When you look at the stats and the detail, he did really well for the team playing a different role to what he normally would.

“He’s an international pedigree striker, he’s proven at this level and I think we’d want him in as a No 9, if he comes.

“Also, Nicky Clark showed against Rangers he can do that No 9 role as well.”

Bare walls at Casa del Courts

As for Shankland’s departure to Belgium, Courts admits he is gutted to lose the 26-year-old forward.

A goal machine for the Tangerines, netting 40 times in 74 appearances, Shanks made himself a hero among the Arabs – and his boss.

Courts added: “It has been tough taking all the posters down from my bedroom wall over the last couple of days!

“Lawrence is a player I marvelled at, he’s someone I would have paid to come and watch for Dundee United.

“Some of his performances were outstanding, breath-taking at times.

“We are disappointed to see him go but excited for him getting this opportunity for his career.

“Selfishly, you always want to keep players and are disappointed but it was probably the optimum time for him to go.

“Can he get back in the Scotland squad? Absolutely, he’s an international pedigree striker who has showed he’s a top finisher.

“From what I understand, Beerschot are a very aspirational club and have been missing a lot of chances.

“So they have signed someone who is more than capable of putting them away for them.”