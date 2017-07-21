Dundee United have sold out their initial allocation of tickets for the Betfred Cup derby at Dens Park.

All briefs for the Bob Shankly Stand have now gone with eager Arabs hopeful their side can get one over Dundee on Sunday July 30.

A decision is yet to be made as to whether the Dark Blues will give United a further allocation of tickets in the Main Stand.

Tickets for the game have also been selling well, with both clubs reporting steady business.

Dundee have sold out the south enclosure and most of the Bobby Cox Stand and only have around 1,000 tickets left.

United fans who missed out on derby tickets will have to wait until next week until a decision on more tickets will be made.

The game will be the last game of the group stage and could well see the winner top the section.