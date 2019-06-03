Dundee United look to sign quality not quantity

Dundee United will strengthen their squad for next season but to nothing like the extent they did back in January.

Boss Robbie Neilson made a massive 11 first-team signings in the winter transfer window, with most of the arrivals being players he felt could make the journey back to the Premiership with the Tangerines.

Despite the disappointment of missing out on promotion last weekend, he remains confident the likes of Osman Sow, Peter Pawlett, Mark Reynolds and Calum Butcher will still help United get there.

Short-term signings such as Aidan Nesbitt and Ross Laidlaw, who was fixed up on loan, have now moved on, while striker Pavol Safranko has also re-joined parent club Aalborg after his season-long stint at Tannadice.

With others such as former skipper Fraser Fyvie, William Edjenguele, Billy King and Stewart Murdoch already gone, it means there will be a flurry of new arrivals.

But this time round the manager is likely to go for quality rather than quantity as he looks to complete a squad capable of securing automatic promotion.

The arrivals will also bring some freshness and Robbie has conceded the hangover from the play-off final defeat against St Mirren will take time to clear.

“It will be difficult for a while but the players have a bit of time off now,” he said.

“They come back for pre-season in a few weeks and then get into Betfred Cup games, so it won’t be long before they start playing football again.

“If you can win the first three or four games you start moving forward and put this season behind you.

“We need to make sure we are ready for it and hit the ground running.”