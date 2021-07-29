Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dundee United secure increased capacity for Rangers clash as Tangerines hail ‘positive’ City Council meeting

By Alan Temple
July 29, 2021, 6:05 pm
Tannadice
Dundee United expect to accommodate every season ticket holder for the Premiership visit of Rangers after being given the green light for an increased attendance.

The Tangerines heralded a ‘positive meeting’ with Dundee City Council and the relevant health authorities ahead of their first home fixture of the 2021/22 league campaign on August 7.

Use of the Eddie Thompson, George Fox and Carling West Stands at Tannadice have been approved and, although they ask for eligible supporters seek to group together where possible, are confident they will have ‘ample’ space.

United have already played in front of punters this season, albeit modest crowds of 500 took in their Premier Sports Cup games against Elgin City and Arbroath.

United and Rangers wil do battle

The atmosphere for the visit of the Scottish champions — Tam Courts’ first home league match as boss — is sure to be altogether more raucous.

A Dundee United spokesperson said: “We are confident that the plans approved by the authorities should mean the capacity is ample for all eligible season ticket holders.

“But to maximise the capacity, we are encouraging season ticket holders to group together with other season ticket holders who are friends and family where possible. This will ensure better provisions of available seating.”

The club added: “We thank Dundee City Council for their support and look forward to welcoming our 4600+ season ticket holders back to Tannadice in a safe environment for everyone to enjoy football.”

United have outlined the processes and deadlines for fans to secure their seats on their official website.

