Dundee United secure full-back Liam Smith on a pre-contract deal from rivals Ayr

Dundee United have fixed up Ayr United full-back Liam Smith for next season.

The 23-year-old has made 32 appearances for the Honest Men since joining them from Hearts last summer.

The most recent came in Tuesday night’s 1-0 success over Queen of the South, a result that keeps Ayr in with the fighting chance of catching United in what has now become the race for second place.

What’s not clear yet is whether his impending switch to Tannadice this summer will affect his chances of being included by manager Ian McCall when he brings his team to Tannadice tomorrow night.

That United were interested in the 23-year-old was not secret and back in January they had a five-figure bid to add him to their squad then knocked back because it didn’t meet the Somerset Park outfit’s valuation of him.

Tomorrow night, meanwhile, could see striker Osman Sow back in action for the first time in just over a month.

The big Swede has not been involved since his first start, at Firhill on March 9, was ended by the recurrence of a calf injury just 21 minutes into the game.

Boss Robbie Neilson, however, believes he is nearing readiness again and a place on the bench looks likely.

“It’s been quite difficult just to get him back fit and get him going,” said Robbie.

“We’ve been itching to get him back in the team but I did it too early in the Partick game and he pulled up.

“But he’s been working hard and he’s trained with us for the past couple of days with a view to being involved in the game.”

Fans are reminded BBC TV scheduling means kick-off tomorrow is 7.05pm.