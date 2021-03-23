Dundee United season tickets on sale for next term as Tangerines offer price freeze to loyal fans

Dundee United season ticket prices for the 2021/22 campaign will be frozen for the next six weeks.

Supporters can take out their seat again for next term up until the end of the loyalty period on April 30 from as little as £295 for adults, £175 for OAPS, £150 for U/18s and students, £70 for U/16s and just £30 for kids under 12.

These prices reflect those of the early bird period deals from last term.

Other benefits for Arabs who take up a season book now include the option to spread the cost of a ticket over up to 10 months and free tickets for all supporters under 16 for next season’s Betfred Cup group stage home matches.

The 2021/22 season ticket is available now. The loyalty period is open for renewals now. With no increase in prices and additional benefits, you can play your part as we continue to grow. Whatever it takes. https://t.co/BNtam0tAJ1 pic.twitter.com/IYBA9ydnuC — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) March 22, 2021

Renewing now also gets you a special edition United scarf, a ticket to a legends match to be played as early as the governing bodies allow a return of fans and a 15% off voucher for the club’s retail store.

United will launch an early bird period from May 3 aiming to attract new fans but existing season ticket holders will see their seats remain reserved until the incentive ends on May 31.

Standard sales begin on June 2 where all unsold seats will become available – these can be purchased using a credit voucher scheme rewarding those who missed out on the current campaign with fans unable to attend Tannadice.

This will lead to a significant reduction in the cost for many as Scottish football hopes to welcome supporters back to stadiums at some point next season as the battle against the coronavirus gathers pace.

All season ticket holders will benefit from free access to the Tangerines’ online streaming service DUTV for live matches in the event fans are still unable to attend Tannadice in person.

Full details on how to renew your season ticket and all prices can be found on the Dundee United website