Dundee United ask season ticket holders for their thoughts on returning to Tannadice

Dundee United have taken a tentative step towards the possible return of fans to Tannadice by asking their supporters to fill out an online survey.

The Scottish Government’s phase three route map appears to allow for live sports events to take place with a limited number of spectators within the stadium from September 14, with the Tangerines’ first home game after that date being against St Mirren on the 19th.

The club believe it may be possible for fans to sit within what is known as a ‘social bubble’ (family/friend from one other household) without the need for social distancing but this is subject to change.

The survey request is accompanied by an upbeat message from manager Micky Mellon, stating how keen he is to have spectators in the stands next month.

Mellon says: “Thank you to every one of you guys who have purchased a season ticket this season.

“We hope it will not be too long now until we have a number of you back in the stadium cheering on the lads. I honestly cannot wait to see you supporting the team from the stands.

“The support I have had since I arrived has been tremendous and I am excited about your return to the stadium.

“The club is already planning for when that day comes and you can help us take that planning a stage further by completing the following questionnaire.”

People have to fill out their personal details before being asked: “If Government guidelines remain the same, do you intend coming back to Tannadice in the near future?”

They also have to provide an answer to: “Do you have any access issues that means you, or anyone in your ‘secure bubble,’ can’t sit in any seat in the stadium?”

Another question is: “Do you wish to add additional season ticket holders that are part of your secure bubble? Up to seven additional season ticket holders can be added.”