Dundee United have been boosted by the news that season ticket sales are up on the previous year, so far.

Figures for the 2017/18 campaign have shown a 30% increase on this time last year.

By the time the first discount period ended at the beginning of the week the Tangerines had shifted 1,472 books.

Given their present status as a Championship outfit and ongoing displeasure among some fans over the direction in which the board are taking their club, United have been encouraged by those sales.

“The United fans have again responded in fantastic fashion, and we are keen to keep that momentum going throughout the upcoming play-offs and the early bird period.

“The supporters’ backing undoubtedly invigorates our players who have an opportunity to take the club back into the Premiership,” said general manager David Southern.

“Beyond the play-offs, season ticket sales encourage the board to commit finance towards the playing staff budget and regardless of what league we are in next season, the manager has already highlighted the areas within the squad he wants to improve.

“I thank all United supporters who have purchased a season ticket and those who plan to as it is helping lay firm foundations for next season.

“The support we see from fans is giving everyone here at the club the added impetus to do everything we can to support the manager and players as they bid to make the next few weeks the best of the season.”

Fans are reminded that should the outcome of Saturday’s trip to Morton result in United finishing the league campaign in third, tickets for the home leg of the play-off against the Ton tomorrow week will go on sale to season ticket holders on Sunday and general sale on Monday.

Tuesday’s return to Cappielow for the first leg will be pay at the gate.

Meanwhile, fans’ groups are to hold another meeting to discuss concerns about the running of the club.

The recently formed Fans United group have sent out invitation to other organisations and representatives of The Federation of United Supporters Clubs, Arab Trust, the United Business Club and the soon to be formed Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation, among others, will meet tomorrow night.

A year after relegation to the Championship, it’s understood one of the main topics for discussion will be the club’s financial situation.