Dundee United seal deal for Rakish Bingham until the end of the season

Dundee United have completed the signing of former Hamilton striker Rakish Bingham on a deal until the end of the season.

As the Tele revealed earlier in the day, the 26-year-old was set to join United after his contract at English League One side Doncaster Rovers came to an end in January.

The move has now been confirmed with the Englishman signing a contract until the end of the current campaign, initially. The Terrors previously chased his signature last year.

United sporting director Tony Asghar said: “Rakish is someone we tried to sign last January, so we are pleased to now bring him to United.

“He has pace and power and vast experience in both the Scottish Premiership and the English leagues.

“Rakish is here initially until the summer with a view to extending the contract beyond that.”

Bingham scored twice in 12 appearances for the Yorkshire side this term and notched 16 goals in 97 appearances in his two-and-a-half seasons at Accies.

He is set to be brought in as cover for injured attackers Nicky Clark and Osman Sow and to provide competition for star man Lawrence Shankland up top.

Bingham has met his team-mates and will go straight into contention for the Tangerines’ Championship trip to Alloa next Friday.