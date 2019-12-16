Dundee United score off the park with community award then reveal five-year plan

Dundee United revealed to fans they had won a community prize while unveiling their five-year plan to help tackle poverty and addiction in the city.

The club’s community trust took the wraps off its strategy to improve lives as plans were relayed to supporters at a breakfast meeting in Tannadice.

Jamie Kirk, chief executive for the trust, outlined the programmes for football coaching with recovering drink and drug addicts, working with disabled groups and developing existing schemes.

The trust spends £100,000 a year delivering a host of activities including a breakfast club for local primary schools, plus fitness and health education sessions at Tannadice for the over-35s.

And in recognition of the trust’s dedicated services, it was awarded a Good Governance Award from DVVA, formerly Dundee Voluntary Action.

Jamie said: “It is great to get this award and it recognises the fantastic work being done in the community by our coaches.”

“We feel that our new strategic plan is ambitious and that in delivering our mission and meeting our goals we will be able to achieve strong outcomes for the people we work with.

“During the past two-and-a-half-years we have gained a real understanding of what our community needs and a key part of this plan is to match our skills and experiences against gaps in provision.

“One main principle throughout the plan is that we will prioritise our resources and our efforts in the areas where they will deliver the strongest benefit.”

David Dorward, chairman of the community trust, heaped praise on the trust staff and said: “I’m delighted we have won this award.

“We really have a fantastic programme. And we are developing a wide range of services for the community.

“Jamie Kirk, now our chief executive, was our first member of staff in 2017 and now two-and-a-half years later the growth has been exceptional not just in participants, but in the range of projects we presently deliver from the J-League to educational projects.”

One guest at the meeting was Greg Fenton, community manager at rivals Dundee, who said: “We do have partnerships with United like our football camps and hopefully we will be doing more events together for the benefit of the city.

“Geographically it is a small city so having two big football clubs you have to work together.

“Football is part of this city and is ingrained in it. So it is important for both clubs to work together.”