Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards will be ‘a real asset’ to the Tangerines, according to his former boss Derek Adams

Dundee United’s new defender Ryan Edwards will be a force to be reckoned with at both ends of the park, according to the manager who knows him better than most.

Derek Adams, the former boss of Ross County and current gaffer at Morecambe, signed Edwards for Plymouth Argyle when he was in charge of the Home Park club in the summer of 2017.

He decided the giant central defender was just what his team needed and Edwards made the move to the Pilgrims from, coincidentally, Morecambe.

He quickly became a feature in Adams’ central defence but he also grabbed four goals in his first season for Plymouth and five in his second year.

Adams thinks his height – Edwards is six-foot-five – and timing at set-pieces will see him help out United’s strikers this season.

The Scot said: “I think Ryan’s game is well suited to Scotland and he will love playing in front of the big crowds when, as we all hope, fans get back into games.

“He scored a few goals for us when I was at Plymouth and I think that is important for a defender – he is good in both boxes.

“He is definitely a threat at set-pieces, with his height and ability to time his runs.

“Ryan is also good on the ball and his passing range is excellent.

“Like all the players I have worked with, I will be very interested to see how he gets on at United.

“I am confident he will be a real asset to the club.”

Adams was Edwards’ manager when the player was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Like everyone else at Argyle, he was delighted when the big defender got the all-clear.

Adams recalled: “It was very difficult for Ryan at the time.

“Being the type of lad he is, I believe he wanted to continue playing maybe even to the end of that season but the doctors were clear that was not a choice he could make.

“He needed treatment and we were all thrilled when he reacted well to situation he found himself in.

“He got through it with immense personal mental and physical strength but also with the help and support of his family.

“We then had to keep an eye on him but, to his absolute credit, he went on to play very well for Plymouth after that and eventually moved to Blackpool.”

Adams, meanwhile, has been working his managerial magic at Morecambe.

He joined the Shrimps last November on a two-and-a-half-year contract when they were bottom of the English League Two and moved them up the table to safety before lockdown struck.

His players returned for pre-season training last Saturday, with September 12 pencilled in as the start of their new season.

Due to the coronavirus restrictions, the Morecambe squad are taking part in non-contact training in groups of five for the opening stage of pre-season.

Adams said: “The players have been away for a long time so it was a good opportunity to have a good look at individual players and see how they’ve been doing throughout the last few months.”