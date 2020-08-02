Dundee United are interested in bringing Blackpool defender Ryan Edwards to Tannadice.

Tangerines gaffer Micky Mellon is an admirer of the centre-back, who is under contract with the League One side until next summer.

He tried to sign Edwards, 26, on a free transfer for Tranmere Rovers just over a year ago after his departure from Plymouth Argyle, but the player opted to sign a two-year deal with the Seasiders.

But the Liverpool-born stopper – who came through the ranks at Blackburn and captained the side that reached the 2012 FA Youth Cup Final – is back on his radar as he looks to strengthen his United squad on their return to the Premiership.

Edwards made 27 appearances for Blackpool last season as they finished 13th, with the campaign cut short by the coronavirus shutdown.

Mellon made his first senior signing as United manager last week by bringing in wing-back Luke Bolton on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

But he said he wouldn’t be “taking a sledgehammer to things”.

Mellon told The Dode Fox Podcast: “First and foremost, if I bring someone in they will have to fit into the group.

“If a player becomes available that we think will make Dundee United a better team and the answer is yes we will look at it.

“At the minute we have plenty of plates spinning and we hope to get some over the line very soon.

“There are areas, either numerically or adding quality, we need to bring in players.

“I wanted to take my time and see how things work at the football club. We will do things right.”