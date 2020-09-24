Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards tells his side of Alfredo Morelos story and insists he never intended to hurt Rangers striker

Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards has stressed he did not intend to hurt Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

The Englishman has finally had his say on the controversial challenge that had some people asking for retrospective action to be taken against him.

Comments made about the Ibrox incident – which didn’t merit even a yellow card at the time – have landed Light Blues boss Steven Gerrard with an SFA notice of complaint.

Edwards got his foot on the ball as he cleared upfield but then caught Morelos on the Colombian’s leg during the home side’s 4-0 victory.

The former Blackpool player, who stayed in United’s side for the win against St Mirren the following Saturday and will face Hamilton this weekend, said: “I see myself as an aggressive player, being a defender as well, (but) I have not gone in to hurt the lad.

“I have gone in strongly to win the ball because that is my job to do that.

“I didn’t think it was bad at the time.

“Somebody said he had a nasty gash in his leg that I wasn’t aware of at the time.

“I just wasn’t happy with their players surrounding the referee.

“That was my only reaction because I don’t like people trying to get others sent off. Luckily enough, it is good to see him OK and scoring goals again.”

Edwards was asked if the tackle looked worse because it was slowed down and scrutinised on TV.

He replied: “I was made aware of some screenshots of his leg.

“As I have said, I never have and never will go out to try and hurt somebody deliberately.

“Unfortunately, he went off in pain from the challenge.

“I went to take the ball and I have taken the ball.

“There might have been a follow-through naturally as your body does but I didn’t see anything wrong and in my opinion it was never worthy of a red card.

“In Scotland, it is more highlighted with the games being televised and more publicity.

“In England, the lower leagues are over-shadowed by the Premier League and the Championship.

“As I have said, I went to win the ball and that is what I did.”