Robbie Neilson admits Dundee United are already looking to snap up their next superstar-in-waiting

Lawrence Shankland has been the model signing for Dundee United.

And Robbie Neilson admits the Tangerines are already looking to snap up their next superstar-in-waiting.

United will return to training late this week ahead of their big Premiership kick-off.

Football Writers’ Player of the Year nominee, Shankland, will be amongst the players reporting to Neilson.

But the United gaffer insists work to recruit the club’s next saleable star is not being prevented by the 28-goal striker’s continued presence at Tannadice.

Asked whether repeating the Shankland model – sign, develop and add value – will be the club’s transfer market principle this summer, Neilson said: “Yes, that is the plan we are looking at.

“That is the strategy of the club and the model that Tony (Asghar) is trying to use.

“There are a number of players we are looking at who are all at a good level. The club wants to get players in that we can develop.

“We have brought in a core group of players, with (Mark) Connolly, (Mark) Reynolds, (Callum) Butcher and (Peter) Pawlett, etc., who we believe will give us strength and we want to bring others in who we believe we can improve, will do well for the team and then move on again.

“That is the plan and the type of player we are targeting.

“The players have to have experience, whether that be in the Premier League or at the highest level.”

Plans are all well and good, but without the cash to implement them they are worthless.

Fortunately for United fans, Neilson revealed Tangerines owner, Mark Ogren, has indicated a willingness to keep investing when the transfer window opens.

“The chairman is keen to strengthen and improve the team to give us a chance for next season,” said the manager.

“The chairman has a vision for the club that he wants to get to.

“He wants to take the steps to get there and the chairman is a clever guy and sees a great opportunity to invest in the team and to give us a chance for next season.

“I am not going to say we are going to spend X, Y or Z but there are good players out there, whether it be Scotland, England or across Europe with the way the market is at the minute.

“We have to be ready to move and Tony is on top of that along with the scouting department and chairman.

“We are actually in a good position. One of the plans of Tony Asghar and the club was to have that long-term strategy of having the core of the team in place.

“As things stand just now, we have a full team and a good squad and it is just about picking the right players to add to that.

“I have said all along that we do need to add.

“We have our targets that we would love to move on just now but the situation just now is that clubs don’t know what is going to happen and the other issue we have is that the transfer window isn’t open just now either.”

Finnish U/21 star Ilmari Niskanen was reported as a possible United target last month.

The young winger’s club, Finnish champions, KuPS, would demand a fee in the region of £250,000 for their young star.

However, Neilson admitted the 22-year-old remains on his radar as he looks to strengthen for a crack at the top flight.

The United boss confirmed: “He is one we are looking at if I am being honest. There are a number of players we are looking at because we know what we need.

“We are looking to strengthen the wider areas because we don’t have a lot in there at the minute.

“We have a few young ones but senior-wise we only have Paul McMullan and Peter Pawlett.

“We would like to add another couple because we feel moving up a level we need that pace in the wide areas to break teams and also to counter-attack at the many tough venues we will encounter next season.

“They are all key areas we have been doing a lot of work on, looking at players and we are just waiting to make our move really.”