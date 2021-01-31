Dundee United rising star Lewis Neilson is transfer target for Leicester, according to reports

Dundee United defender Lewis Neilson is being linked with a sensational move to English Premier League club Leicester City.

The 17-year-old is reportedly interesting the Foxes as the transfer window nears its conclusion.

Neilson made his competitive debut for the Tangerines in the opening Premiership match of the season against St Johnstone at Tannadice and has made a total of 10 appearances under manager Micky Mellon.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, the former Celtic gaffer, has kept tabs on the Scottish market and has received glowing reports about Neilson.

Also, another United centre-back, Ryan Edwards, is being linked with a move back to England with Wigan Athletic.