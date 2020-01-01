LEE WILKIE: Dundee United right to call out racism – it has no place in football

Watching the derby on TV there were a few times I thought things might spill over from the stands.

I wasn’t expecting any alleged racism to come out from the any part of the support, however, as appears to be the case from a video that has emerged.

I think Dundee United have handled it in the right way, calling it out strongly.

There’s no place for any sort of racism at football – or anywhere else for that matter.