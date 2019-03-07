Dundee United reserve duo Craig Easton and Scott Robertson leave club after nine months

The revamping of Dundee United’s backroom staff has continued with the departures of reserve team manager Craig Easton and his assistant Scott Robertson.

The pair only took up their posts when they left Raith Rovers to return to Tannadice to take up the roles at the start of June last year. Both previously had spells as players with the Tangerines.

At the time, their appointments were seen as something of a coup and Easton, in particular, had earned plaudits for the work he’d done during two years in charge of Rovers’ development side.

Despite the offer of a new contract at Stark’s Park, Robertson initially decided to retire as a player to take up his role as Easton’s full-time No 2 at United, though he has since resumed playing on a part-time basis with Brechin.

News their time at the club has been cut short comes just over a month after the Tele revealed assistant boss Laurie Ellis had been told his services were no longer required.

He left in January and was quickly replaced by new No 2 to boss Robbie Neilson, Gordon Forrest.

Other changes to the backroom set-up have included the arrival of former SFA coach Andy Goldie as new academy director.

It’s not clear yet who will be taking charge of United’s second string for the remainder of the season and beyond.