Sport / Dundee United Dundee United reportedly eye double signing swoop for Finnish international and Hamilton defender By Calum Woodger August 6, 2021, 6:40 pm Updated: August 6, 2021, 6:43 pm Finland winger Ilmari Niskanen. Dundee United are eying a double signing swoop for Finnish international Ilmari Niskanen and Hamilton defender Scott McMann. According to the Sun, United are back in for Ingolstadt winger Niskanen after missing out on the former KuPS man last summer. The 23-year-old can play off either flank, is two-footed, pacey and has six caps and one goal for his country.