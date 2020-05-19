Dundee United releases Covid-19 face masks to raise cash for NHS

Dundee United fans will be able to show their true colours during the Covid-19 pandemic with new club face masks.

The Terrors have produced two branded face coverings and will be donating a percentage of the profits to the NHS.

The club came up with the idea as a way for fans to continue to show their support for frontline workers and for their team, with football games currently cancelled.

Grant Blue, the club’s head of retail, said: “The club is delighted to produce these coverings in partnership with The White Label Solution. Many of our supporters work in key roles and are continuing to do so in these uncertain times.

“The sale of these branded face coverings provide us with the opportunity to say thank you to them and all other key workers with a percentage of the sales going to the NHS to help the fight against the virus.”

Utd were 14 points clear at the top of the Scottish Championship when the season was suspended, and ultimately were crowned champions, paving the way for the side to return to the top flight when games are resumed.

It is not clear when Scottish teams will be able to play again, though German football started back at the weekend.

A spokesman for the club said the masks could be washed and re-used but stressed they were not a substitute for medical-grade PPE.

The spokesman added: “The two striking designs allow Dundee United fans to show their support for the team while following government advice on the use of face coverings in public shared spaces.

“Dundee United is hugely grateful to all the NHS staff and other key workers giving their all during the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

“Doctors, nurses, the emergency services, military, teachers, social workers, shop workers, transport and utilities workers and those delivering other key frontline services are working in uniquely challenging circumstances.

“Many of those brave people will also be United supporters.”

David Lowe, chairman of the Federation Of Dundee United Supporters Clubs, said: “This is a great initiative and the early signs are that it is proving popular with the fans.”

The masks are available by contacting the club.