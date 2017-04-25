Dundee United have released Dutch attacker Nick van der Velden early to allow him to take up a money-spinning offer from the Far East.

Last month the 35-year-old announced he would be retiring come the end of his one year deal at Tannadice.

His intention was to take up a post as a youth coach back in his native Holland.

But a lucrative six-figure offer for seven months work with Indonesian super league outfit Bali United has seen him delay the decision to hang up his boots.

And although the Tangerines could have scuppered those plans by forcing him to remain with them until he became a free again at the end of next month, in view of his increasingly rare involvement with them he’s been allowed to leave.

“Nick is an excellent pro and a great guy and we would have liked to have kept him to the end of the season,” said boss Ray McKinnon.

“We could have forced him to stay, but this is a big offer for him and I didn’t feel it was right to block it for the sake of the few weeks he has left with us. He goes with our best wishes.”

While the former AZ Alkmaar, Groningen and Willem II midfielder would have respected the manager’s decision had he been told to stay, the feeling was had that path been taken there would have been every chance he would lose focus.

And since the turn of the year he has been no more than a bit-part player for United.

His last start was in the Challenge Cup final win over St Mirren and since playing an hour of the draw with Morton at the end of February, he’s only been used as a sub in the Championship.

Van der Velden will soon match up against fellow Dutchman and former Dundee midfielder Marcus Klok. The 24-year-old joined PS Makassar earlier this month.