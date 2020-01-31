Dundee United ‘relaxed’ over Shankland future

Dundee United are relaxed ahead of the transfer window shutting tonight despite intense speculation over the future of star man Lawrence Shankland.

United’s 28-goal striker has been the subject of intense speculation and rumours surrounding his future with the likes of Celtic, Rangers, QPR and Stoke all reportedly interested in the Scotland star.

However, with the January transfer window set to slam shut at midnight, Terrors boss Robbie has confirmed Shankland will be going nowhere.

After conversations with Robbie, chairman Mark Ogren and sporting director Tony Asghar, Shankland has only reaffirmed his commitment to helping the runaway league leaders seal promotion.

Ahead of tomorrow’s game against Arbroath, Robbie said: “We are delighted.

“Myself, the chairman and Tony Asghar have had conversations with Lawrence and his agent.

“Lawrence has committed to the club, which is great. He wants to try to help us win the title here. We have given him a platform and it is great reassurance for us.”

With the clock ticking down on deadline day, Robbie says they might still have some late arrivals coming into Tannadice.

However, he insists that will only be if they suit the Terrors’ needs.

Asked if there will be more incomings, he added: “Possibly but we have to make sure they are the right ones that come in.

“We have a really good group here and young ones coming through so there are one or two things but they would need to be right for us.”

Looking like heading out the door are attackers Cammy and Matty Smith.

Irish sides Dundalk and Waterford, respectively, are working on deals for the out-of-favour Tangerines pair.

However, with the new League of Ireland season not set to start until mid-February and their transfer window running beyond then, neither deal is necessarily imminent.

“Cammy was out there training with Dundalk and they’re keen to do something. I’m sure he’s keen to get over there, too.

“Matty Smith is going out to Waterford. We’d been trying to get that one lined up but I don’t think there’s a hurry because the Irish league hasn’t started yet.”