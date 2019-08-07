Dundee United reject six-figure bid for 17-year-old Scott Banks, according to reports

Dundee United have rejected a six-figure bid from Crystal Palace for emerging teenager Scott Banks, according to reports down south.

The 17-year-old wide man is has been attracting interest from a number of English Premier League outfits.

And there were claims at the weekend Palace, managed by former England boss Roy Hodgson, had tabled a £400,000 offer.

At that point, boss Robbie Neilson confirmed he was aware of the reports but was not able to say if a firm offer for Banks had been received.

Now, though, word from London is that the Eagles have made a move but have been told by United they are not willing to do business.

Banks has been on the radar of a number of bigger clubs since last season and interest in him has hotted up since he turned in a string of impressive displays at first-team level during pre-season and the Betfred Cup group games.

Southampton were represented at last weekend’s Championship opener against Inverness Caley Thistle, though, in the end, Banks’ involvement was limited to just two minutes or so.

Dundee United are aware that several younger players were watched by English clubs over the summer.

The club declined to comment on rumoured offers for Scott Banks.