Dundee United record £3.7m loss in last year

Dundee United have posted a loss of more than £3.7 million in the last year.

An annual report for shareholders details a deficit of £3,759,220, compared to £218,993 for the previous year, as reported by the BBC.

The 2018 figure was reduced by £1.4m of sell-on fees.

Salary costs, including pensions and social security contributions, also came in at £4,159,060, 133% of an annual turnover of £3,124,236.

American owner Mark Ogren has allayed any fears by vowing to continue his financial backing.

“The significant loss emphasises the level of financial investment made by Mark Ogren to the club,” said a Dundee United board statement in advance of Tuesday’s AGM.

“[It also] includes the costs associated with undertaking the restructuring that was required, including a complete overhaul of the first-team playing squad and coaching staff, and restructuring the academy.”