Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee United

Dundee United receive £500,000 Belgian bid for Lawrence Shankland – with Ipswich Town reportedly also poised

By Sean Hamilton
August 4, 2021, 2:15 pm
Dundee United star Lawrence Shankland is subject to a £500k bid from Belgian side Beerschot - with Ipswich also linked.
Dundee United star Lawrence Shankland is subject to a £500k bid from Belgian side Beerschot - with Ipswich also linked.

Dundee United have received a half-million-pound bid for star striker Lawrence Shankland.

Courier Sport understands the Tannadice club are mulling over the £500,000 offer from Belgian side Beerschot.

The Antwerp-based side play in Belgium’s top flight and finished 9th out of 18 teams last season, just one point outside a European play-off place.

Lawrence Shankland celebrates the first of two goals he scored in Dundee United’s 6-1 Premier Sports Cup win over Elgin City.

However, they reportedly face competition for Shankland’s signature from Ipswich Town, who have been monitoring the United star for some time, along with MK Dons.

According to the Mail, a number of English Championship clubs are also pondering a swoop for the Tangerines’ striker, who has a year remaining on his Tannadice deal.

Shankland, who has been in talks with United over a new contract, has bagged three Premier Sports Cup goals so far this season, after notching nine times in 2020/21.

Dundee United hitman Lawrence Shankland taps hope the winner against Kelty Hearts.

His prolific goal scoring feats in previous seasons with Ayr United and the Tangerines made him a regular subject of transfer speculation.

United will now assess the merits of this summer’s opening bid for their star man – and await further bids from other potential suitors.

To sign up for our dedicated Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone newsletters, click HERE.