Dundee United receive £500,000 Belgian bid for Lawrence Shankland – with Ipswich Town reportedly also poised

Dundee United have received a half-million-pound bid for star striker Lawrence Shankland.

Courier Sport understands the Tannadice club are mulling over the £500,000 offer from Belgian side Beerschot.

The Antwerp-based side play in Belgium’s top flight and finished 9th out of 18 teams last season, just one point outside a European play-off place.

However, they reportedly face competition for Shankland’s signature from Ipswich Town, who have been monitoring the United star for some time, along with MK Dons.

According to the Mail, a number of English Championship clubs are also pondering a swoop for the Tangerines’ striker, who has a year remaining on his Tannadice deal.

Shankland, who has been in talks with United over a new contract, has bagged three Premier Sports Cup goals so far this season, after notching nine times in 2020/21.

His prolific goal scoring feats in previous seasons with Ayr United and the Tangerines made him a regular subject of transfer speculation.

United will now assess the merits of this summer’s opening bid for their star man – and await further bids from other potential suitors.

