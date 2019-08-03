Dundee United reaching out to help recovering drug addicts with coaching

Dundee United are reaching out to help recovering drug users by bringing coaching sessions to a support group.

The Tannadice club learned of the influential work carried out by Dundee’s Recovery Cafe, run by Crossreach, based in Coldside Parish Church, and contacted officials to lend their support.

The Tele previously reported how a band of volunteers provides breakfast, tea and coffee for people battling back from addictions while also offering advice on a variety of programmes.

Positive Steps also plays a part in helping people to beat alcohol and drug problems and members have even driven some to the cafe to meet support staff.

United are now teaming up with the centre to give another boost to the scheme with training and games.

It is all part of a wider spectrum of projects to help with the community. And they were kicked off by the Dundee United Community Trust as part of the programme to help the city.

Jamie Kirk, head of operations at the trust, said: “We heard about the tremendous work the volunteers and others do at the Recovery Cafe and wanted to help.

“We can run coaching sessions or even just a kickabout after the people have had a cuppa and a bite to eat and spoken to whoever helps.

“Even if there is only one person willing to take part, we will be there to help.

“Initially, it could be just a game of rounders or cricket and the church hall itself is big enough to set up something with our equipment, from cones to small goals.

“It is a real community project there and there are families with children who head there for a cuppa and a chat.” Mr Kirk added: “Now we want to play our part at the cafe and other venues around the city.

“It is all about helping build confidence and football is one way to help.

“We have seen it work in other aspects of community work and at United we have 28 different schemes operating throughout the city, from football for amputees, to running a special Christmas Day session where last year we threw the stadium open and brought in people who were isolated in the community or going through problems.

“There were about 40 who turned up on Christmas Day and we hosted it in the Hegarty Suite.”