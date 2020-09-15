Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards won’t face SFA charge over tackle on Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Dundee United central defender Ryan Edwards will not face retrospective action for his tackle on Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

Edwards was neither red-carded nor even booked for the challenge during Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at Ibrox.

Morelos had to go off on a stretcher and there were calls post-match for the United player to be punished using hindsight.

However, the SFA fast-track panel of three referees looked at the video footage of the incident and decided that Kevin Clancy’s original decision should stand.

That means Edwards will be free to face St Mirren in the Tangerines’ next Premiership match at Tannadice on Saturday.

The United defender, who joined Micky Mellon’s men from Blackpool in the summer, had received backing from top former English Premier League ref Dermot Gallagher, who also thought there was no case to answer.