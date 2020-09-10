Renewing the rivalry or water under the bridge? Assessing Dundee United-Rangers as the fixture returns for the first time in over six years

It doesn’t possess the near-century of history and tradition of the Dundee derby but the Dundee United-Rangers rivalry, undoubtedly, has its own interesting tale to tell.

They meet at Ibrox for the first time in over six years on Saturday following time spent in the lower league wilderness for both clubs.

The Gers experienced four seasons post-liquidation battling their way up from the Third Division in 2012 to the Premiership in 2016.

They passed United, relegated at the end of the previous campaign, on the way – with last term seeing Robbie Neilson guide the Terrors back to the top table after a tumultuous four years in the second tier.

This weekend, Micky Mellon’s men, faring fine in the top tier, take on Steven Gerrard’s table toppers – but is it a case of rivalries renewed or water under the bridge?

Although tensions between the clubs could have cooled off in recent times with no matches, it also could be a case of ‘still waters run deep’ after a host of on-field and off-field incidents in the past 12 years.

Those sentiments between recent enemies began in May 2008 when former United boss Craig Levein slammed referee Mike McCurry for ‘bottling’ giving his side a penalty in a 3-1 loss at Ibrox.

Over a year later, trouble off the pitch started to rear its head when a Tannadice meeting between the sides was abandoned at half time due to a waterlogged pitch.

Rangers fans were subsequently asked to shell out in full again to watch the rearranged fixture. However, this was later reduced to half-price after outcry from the Gers support.

If it had been a Mexican stand off until then, the saloon doors stopped swinging and bullets began to fly upon Rangers’ financial troubles in season 2011/12.

Under Craig Whyte’s stewardship, the Light Blues first fell into administration before liquidation in 2012 caused by tax cases that proved ruinous for the Govan club.

Upon attempting to re-enter the league set-up at the top table, the Scottish Premier League, the Glasgow giants were denied access by a group which became known as the ‘Arab Spring’.

© SNS Group 0141 221 3602

A total of 10 clubs voted against the Gers being readmitted to the SPL, with Kilmarnock abstaining, but many of the Ibrox faithful blame the Tangerines, specifically then-chairman Stephen Thompson, for their demise.

Although he was among those club chiefs voting against their reinstatement, Thompson was not nearly the most vocal.

Hearts’ Vladimir Romanov drew first blood against what the Jambos dubbed “the football mafia” as he took aim at Rangers for their use of the EBT scheme and media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s Sky for their perceived underfunding of the Scottish game.

Rangers were forced to begin life again at the bottom rung in the SFL for the 2012/13 campaign, a plight that saw them lose to the likes of Annan Athletic, Peterhead and Stirling Albion on their way to the fourth-tier title.

In that same campaign, the Teddy Bears and United were drawn against each other in the fifth-round of the Scottish Cup.

Jackie McNamara’s first match as manager was overshadowed by events off the pitch as Rangers fans boycotted the clash in the City of Discovery with then chief executive Charles Green refusing tickets from the SPFL.

A small cluster of visiting supporters managed to get into the ground that day in February 2013 but it was an unhappy experience as top-tier United thrashed their side 3-0.

Johnny Russell hit a double with Jon Daly, who would join Rangers the next season upon the lifting of their transfer ban, also notching.

The sides would meet in the cup again, this time a semi-final clash at ‘neutral’ venue Ibrox, in April 2014.

In front of over 40,000 spectators, the Tangerines ran out 3-1 winners in a thrilling encounter thanks to goals from Stuart Armstrong, Gary Mackay-Steven and Nadir Ciftci.

© SNS Group

Liverpool and Scotland star Andy Robertson and the likes of John Souttar and Ryan Gauld were, too, in action for a talented Terrors team on the day.

While on the pitch the new rivalry was as alive as ever, off it things were ramping up again, also.

United’s pursuit of Rangers kid Charlie Telfer was making headlines with the Terrors board not willing to pay full compensation for the out-of-contract midfielder.

They eventually agreed to the £200,000 fee but not without their ‘newco’ defence angering the Ibrox club in the process.

Fast forward to matters this weekend and it would appear Rangers fans remain bitter and Arabs are still revelling in schadenfreude.

However, whether matters will, or ever did, spill out onto the pitch seems unlikely.

For starters, there will be no supporters at Ibrox on Saturday afternoon due to coronavirus restrictions. Stoking of old flames averted then.

Also, even if fans were present, this is a new dawn for both clubs with completely different personnel and agendas.

Neither will be looking to the past for their motivation – all they need is the carrot of three points dangling in front of their faces.

For Rangers, the importance of stopping Celtic winning 10 in a row far outweighs past squabbles with Dundee United and, as for Mellon’s men, a trip to face the league leaders in Glasgow is reason enough to be up for it.

As for where the match will rank, or even feature, in the history of this newest of Scottish football rivalries, only time will tell.