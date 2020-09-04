Former Dundee United and Hamilton striker Rakish Bingham joins English non-league side

Former Dundee United striker Rakish Bingham has signed for English non-league side Ebbsfleet United.

The ex-Hamilton Accies ace, 26, made five appearances in the Championship for the Tangerines last season after signing a short-term deal back in February.

But he was released by the Premiership new boys three months later and will now play in the National League South in 2020/21.

Ebbsfleet said: “Bingham was a recent trialist for Dennis Kutrieb’s side, having turned out in the friendly against Dagenham & Redbridge.

“We welcome him to the Kuflink Stadium.”

Earlier this year, Bingham spoke of his “surprise” over his departure from Tannadice but vowed to bounce back.

The London-born forward said: “I thought I’d done quite well and the feeling I had wasn’t that I was going to be let go.

“I can’t speak for the club with everything that’s going on in terms of budget, and that’s obviously part of the reason this has happened.

“But I just have to take it on the chin and see what’s out there for the next step in my career.”