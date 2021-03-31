Dundee United youngster Nathan Cooney joins Raith Rovers on loan until the end of the season

Dundee United kid Nathan Cooney has made the loan switch to Raith Rovers until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old defender will link up with John McGlynn’s promotion-chasing side at Stark’s Park and goes straight into the squad for Raith’s Scottish Cup third-round trip to Livingston on Saturday.

Following last night’s impressive 5-1 win over Dunfermline, the Fife club are riding high in the Championship, just 10 points behind leaders Hearts and looking comfortable in the play-off spots.

The move should prove a challenge for young centre-back Cooney, who saw game time limited on loan at Lowland League Kelty Hearts earlier in the season due to the coronavirus shutdown.

The Tangerines’ head of player pathway and loans, Brian Grant, is delighted for the teenager and hopes Cooney, yet to make his United first-team debut, relishes the challenge in Kirkcaldy.

“It’s been extremely unfortunate to see Nathan have not one, but two, loans end abruptly because of the pandemic,” he said.

“He’s not had as much game time over the last 12 months as he would have liked and at his age it’s vital he’s getting that.

“He has the opportunity now to get game time at men’s level before the end of the season and face the challenge of being at the top end of the Championship with an ambitious club and manager.”