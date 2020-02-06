Dundee United poised to sign former Hamilton hitman Rakish Bingham

Dundee United are poised to complete the signing of former Hamilton striker Rakish Bingham, the Tele understands.

The 26-year-old Englishman left Doncaster Rovers at the end of the January transfer window after his contract with the English League One club expired.

Bingham scored twice in 12 appearances for the Yorkshire side this term and notched 16 goals in 97 appearances in his two-and-a-half seasons at Accies.

He is set to be brought in as cover for injured attackers Nicky Clark and Osman Sow and to provide competition for star man Lawrence Shankland up top.