Dundee United player accused of Covid-19 breach in taxi bust-up

A complaint has been made to Dundee United after one of the club’s star players reportedly breached coronavirus rules in a taxi bust-up.

As reported in The Courier, Mark Connolly, 28, was said to have acted aggressively and refused to wear a face covering in a taxi following a night out in Dundee city centre.

The Irish centre back and another man connected to the club were picked up in the early hours of Monday after visiting Balcony Bar in the city’s Ward Road.

It is understood the pair hailed the taxi on the street before the altercation happened.

The taxi driver has now lodged an official complaint with the Tannadice club, which is being investigated.

Tony Asghar, Dundee United’s sporting director, told The Courier he has launched a full investigation into the complaint.