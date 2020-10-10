Dundee United 0 Peterhead 1: Micky Mellon’s Tangerines suffer shock home defeat to Jim McInally’s men in the Betfred Cup

Dundee United slumped to a disappointing home defeat to Peterhead in the Betfred Cup.

Micky Mellon’s men had hit League Two Brechin for six in midweek but Jim McInally’s League One side provided a much sterner test at Tannadice, scoring the only goal of the game just after the break through Steven Boyd.

There was a welcome return for United full-back Liam Smith after a long injury lay-off while Peterhead included on-loan Dundee youngster Josh Mulligan in their starting line-up with another Dens kid Lyall Cameron on the bench.

The visitors passed up a great opportunity to take the lead on just the seventh minute when Andrew McCarthy sent a tempting cross in from the right with Isaac Layne heading wide when he should have at least tested home keeper Deniz.

Shortly after Mulligan had to be withdrawn with an injury.

United’s first chance finally came 20 minutes in when Paul McMullan hit a corner from the right which was flicked towards goal by Cammy Smith with Blue Toon defender Ryan Conroy making a vital block.

There was little else to get excited about as the half edged to a conclusion with late long-range efforts from United’s Ian Harkes and then Conroy failing to trouble the keepers and the teams headed down the tunnel level.

However, Peterhead took the lead in the 51st minute when Boyd steered a low shot from just inside the United box past home keeper Deniz.

United huffed and puffed but McInally’s men held on to secure a famous win.