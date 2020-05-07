Dundee United’s Scottish Cup-winning boss Peter Houston hopes Robbie Neilson can lead Terrors to Hampden triumph

Cup-winning boss Peter Houston hopes Robbie Neilson can follow in his footsteps by leading Dundee United to another Hampden ascent.

Houston climbed the steps at the national stadium as he led United to only their second-ever Scottish Cup in 2010 and hopes current manager Robbie can do the same when football returns.

The Tangerines have set lofty ambitions of a top-six finish and, potentially, European football and challenging for silverware on their return to the Premiership next season.

Houstie believes Robbie can take them there and, speaking ahead of the 10-year anniversary of their 3-0 win over Ross County, hopes his 2010 side are remembered among the greats.

“I was up at Tannadice and on the pitch before the Queen of the South game last year and I got a terrific reception,” the 61-year-old said.

“A few weeks later I was up for the 10th anniversary dinner of the Scottish Cup win at Invercarse and, again, everyone got a magnificent reception, were well looked after and still well thought of.

“It hits home that United don’t forget the people that bring them a wee bit of success.

“You only have to look at the 1983 team that won the league with Jim McLean, Paul Hegarty, Paul Sturrock and Maurice Malpas.

“These people will always be in the hearts of United fans – the team that won the cup for the first time in 1994 like Craig Brewster, Dave Bowman and Jim McInally are the same.

“These boys will forever be remembered and what I would like is they don’t forget the 2010 team as well because that was a squad full of talent and hard work that brought the cup back.

“It’s been too long for United fans, they should be expecting another day in the sun like that and maybe Robbie can do that next season.”

Former Falkirk gaffer Houston brought Robbie to Tannadice the following season and saw his potential as a boss even then.

He was delighted to see Neilson’s Terrors secure the Championship title and never doubted his ability to get them over the line.

Houston added: “I signed Robbie when I was the manager. I brought him in on a free transfer when he was coming to the end of his career but he was still a decent player for us and did a good job.

“He knows the club and when I saw he got the job I knew he’d fit in well up there.

“The bonus for him was the new owners coming in and actually investing a wee bit. It all fit for them.

“He’s had a couple of quid to spend with regards to bringing in a squad of players and they deservedly won the title – they would’ve won it anyway despite the season being called.”

Houston currently works as an opposition analyst for Celtic but is also No 2 to Scot Gemmill with the Scotland U/21 squad.

United youngster Louis Appere received his first call into that pool in March but the coronavirus lockdown put paid to him picking up a cap.

That, obviously, disappointed Appere but Houstie insists the 21-year-old attacker should remain hopeful of running out for the national team in the future.

He continued: “For the boy to be pulled into the squad that tells you Scot and other people have been watching Louis.

“I was looking forward to meeting up with him but it was around the lockdown time that we were due to join up.

“He missed out this time but, hopefully, he is still of age that when this goes away he can be considered again.”