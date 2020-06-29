Former Dundee United defender Paul Watson joins Steven Whittaker at East End Park as Dunfermline complete double signing

Former Dundee United defender Paul Watson and ex-Scotland international Steven Whittaker have joined Dunfermline.

Watson was the first part of a double signing made by manager Stevie Crawford as he continues preparing for the new Championship season.

He arrived at East End Park first then was quickly joined by former Hibs and Rangers defender Whittaker (36), who has signed a one-year deal as a player-coach.

It looked like a very good piece of business indeed for Crawford as the Pars started reshaping their squad ahead of the hoped-for October 17 kick-off.

Watson (29), who has agreed a two-year deal with the Fifers, made 23 appearances for title winners United last season and has also played for Livingston, Raith Rovers and Falkirk.

As well as enjoying successful spells at the Ibrox and Easter Road clubs, Whittaker has also played for Norwich City in the English Premier league.